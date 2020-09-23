Driver takes South Florida authorities on high speed chase across Broward, Miami-Dade

Broward County deputies, Miami-Dade police and Florida Highway troopers were all taken on a bi-county chase that crossed over interstates, turnpikes and roads, reports say.

The chase began Wednesday evening near North Lauderdale, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. At 5:49 p.m., deputies received a report of a shooting near South State Road 7 and Kimberly Boulevard in North Lauderdale.

When deputies arrived they found out that a confrontation was had between two drivers that ended in gunfire. The victim wasn’t struck and deputies chased after the suspected shooter’s car, a silver Mercedes-Benz.

WSVN Channel 7 News reported the suspect took authorities on a chase through I-95, I-595 and eventually into Miami-Dade County. The suspect was driving at more than 100 mph.

The chased ended when the suspect pulled to the side of the road between I-75 and Okeechobee Rd. in Miami-Dade. Deputies say the suspect, which has not been identified, was arrested.