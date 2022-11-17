Driver of SUV that hit LA County Sheriff's, police recruits charged with attempted murder

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The driver of an SUV who hit 25 Los Angeles County sheriff's and police recruits, five of whom were critically injured, Wednesday was arrested on attempted murder charges, authorities said.

Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar resident, was charged with attempted murder on a peace officer with additional charges pending, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Authorities did not give an update on the victims of the Wednesday morning crash in Whittier. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a Wednesday press conference one of the five critically injured was on a ventilator. Some of the most severe injuries included head trauma, broken bones and loss of limbs, he added.

Law enforcement personnel take a closer look at the destruction of an SUV involved in critically injuring nearly two dozen deputy recruits in a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training academy class in Whittier, California on on November 16, 2022.
Law enforcement personnel take a closer look at the destruction of an SUV involved in critically injuring nearly two dozen deputy recruits in a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training academy class in Whittier, California on on November 16, 2022.

'Bodies scattered everywhere': Driver strikes 25 LA County Sheriff's, police recruits while training; 5 in critical condition

'Act like you're my mom': 10-year-old boy escapes potential kidnaping asking clerk for help

Before Gutierrez's arrest, Villanueva said the a field sobriety test was done on the scene, but results showed the driver was not intoxicated.

Gutierrez's SUV was traveling in the southbound lane before crossing into a northbound lane and hitting the recruits. The group of 75 recruits was made of people from Los Angeles County Sheriff's and local police departments.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m., after sunrise. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training bureau Capt. Pat MacDonald previously said two black and white radio cars were serving as safety vehicles for the group, and eight road guards wearing reflective vests were present. Some recruits told responding authorities they estimated the vehicle was going about 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the incident, and no bail has been granted for Gutierrez, authorities said.

Online jail records show Gutierrez is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. It's not immediately known whether Gutierrez has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Sheriff's authorities have not yet presented their case against Gutierrez to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office for prosecution and said they expect to do so on Friday.

Ambrosio E. Rodriguez, a defense attorney who previously worked as a prosecutor in nearby Riverside County, said to file an attempted murder charge prosecutors would need to prove Gutierrez had an intent to kill.

“There is a high bar to prove it, to show this guy was trying to kill these cadets,” he told the Associated Press. He said evidence obtained from the vehicle could be critical, adding that a key question is whether the driver applied the brakes as the vehicle moved toward the recruits.

“If he is slamming on the brakes and realizes he is doing something wrong it is very different than if he is pressing on the gas,” he said.

Contributing: Associated Press 

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man who hit LA County sheriff's recruits charged with attempted murder

Latest Stories

  • ‘Blue and unresponsive’ toddler in pool saved by woman who heard Florida mom yelling

    She used lifesaving skills required for her job as a school bus attendant.

  • B.C. doctor's licence permanently cancelled after decades of misconduct and fraudulent billing

    A Metro Vancouver family doctor with a long history of discipline for fraudulent billing and misconduct will soon have his medical licence permanently cancelled by his professional college. Dr. Gustavo Carvalho, who most recently worked in Richmond, B.C., was already banned for life from billing to the Medical Services Plan (MSP). He was the province's first ever physician to be permanently de-enrolled from the public health insurance system. Now his registration in the College of Physicians and

  • Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff's recruits

    Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly plowing his vehicle into Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run, injuring more than two dozen people. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a peace officer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Thursday. While Gutierrez has not been formally charged with a crime, prosecutors can only file a charge of attempted murder if they believe he intended to kill the runners, a criminal defense lawyer said.

  • Four dead from drug overdoses in one day span in same Midlands county, SC cops say

    The sheriff’s office said there were 11 overdoses reported in 24 hours, and nearly half were fatal.

  • Man accused of killing Wake deputy seeks bail, evidence. Here’s what happened.

    Arturo Marin-Sotelo’s attorney argued that his client wasn’t involved in the killing of Deputy Byrd and has cooperated with law enforcement.

  • Family pay tribute to two men killed in Bedfordshire stabbing

    The men were found dead, and a third was injured with stab wounds last week in Bedfordshire. Officers were initially called to reports of one man being struck by a vehicle on Tithe Farm Road in Houghton Regis at 1.20am on Sunday.

  • A sinkhole in West Virginia has grown so big that it's threatening to swallow the city's police department

    The sinkhole opened up in a West Virginia parking lot last year but recent heavy rainfall made it grow, leaving a building teetering on its edge.

  • US tops Canada in shootout in opener of Rivalry Series

    Canada's Loren Gabel was stopped by goaltender Nicole Hensley to end the game as all four Canadian shooters came up empty. Hensley also stopped Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin on a penalty shot with 39.2 seconds left in overtime.

  • Victoria police board member resigns, claiming lack of transparency and oversight of force

    A member of the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has stepped down, citing concerns about a lack of access to information and the limited ability of the board to provide oversight of police operations. "There is need for greater transparency and analysis" within the Victoria Police Department (VicPD), said Paul Schachter, a former lawyer and anti-racism advocate, in his resignation speech at a Nov. 15 board meeting. "I feel I do not have independent access [to the] needed information to ensure

  • Suspect, 22, arrested for attempted murder after ploughing car into 25 police recruits

    Los Angeles County authorities have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Joseph Gutierrez, of Diamond Bar

  • Driver arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car hits 25 sheriff's recruits

    A man has been arrested after a vehicle hit a group of L.A. County Sheriff's Department cadets who were out on a training run in South Whittier.

  • Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students

    Autopsies performed on four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said Thursday. The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle college town of 25,000 residents that last saw a homicide about five years ago, according to Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. Officers have not identified a suspect or found a blade that was used to stab the students, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Wednesday.

  • Mortgage rates fall below 7% in the largest weekly drop since July as inflationary pressures ease

    The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has fallen to 6.9% from 7.14%, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.

  • Freddie Prinze Jr. on putting his Latino heritage front and center in 'Christmas With You': 'I've never gotten to do it before'

    The actor says that he's "always met with a ton of resistance by directors wanting to check my Latino heritage."

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Jets' Wilson showing resiliency, moxie with Pats up again

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was ticked off three weeks ago after his worst game of the season. The New York Jets' second-year quarterback was intercepted three times in a 22-17 loss to New England, with Bill Belichick's Patriots giving him fits all day. Wilson was angry at himself for his mistakes, and it showed in some of his short postgame answers. All eyes were on Wilson during the week leading up to the Jets' next game, with many fans and reporters critical of last year's No. 2 pic

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Padres announce 5-year deal for reliever Robert Suarez

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres announced Thursday that reliever Robert Suarez signed a five-year deal that runs through 2027. The deal has a player opt-out clause following the 2025 season. The right-handed Suarez appeared in 45 games last season for San Diego and posted a 5-1 record with a 2.27 ERA. The 31-year-old made his major league debut on April 7, giving up three runs and not recording an out against Arizona. He would allow only nine earned runs the rest of the season. Suarez had

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam