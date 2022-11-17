Driver of SUV that hit LA County Sheriff's, police recruits charged with attempted murder

The driver of an SUV who hit 25 Los Angeles County sheriff's and police recruits, five of whom were critically injured, Wednesday was arrested on attempted murder charges, authorities said.

Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar resident, was charged with attempted murder on a peace officer with additional charges pending, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Authorities did not give an update on the victims of the Wednesday morning crash in Whittier. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a Wednesday press conference one of the five critically injured was on a ventilator. Some of the most severe injuries included head trauma, broken bones and loss of limbs, he added.

Law enforcement personnel take a closer look at the destruction of an SUV involved in critically injuring nearly two dozen deputy recruits in a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training academy class in Whittier, California on on November 16, 2022.

'Bodies scattered everywhere': Driver strikes 25 LA County Sheriff's, police recruits while training; 5 in critical condition

'Act like you're my mom': 10-year-old boy escapes potential kidnaping asking clerk for help

Before Gutierrez's arrest, Villanueva said the a field sobriety test was done on the scene, but results showed the driver was not intoxicated.

Gutierrez's SUV was traveling in the southbound lane before crossing into a northbound lane and hitting the recruits. The group of 75 recruits was made of people from Los Angeles County Sheriff's and local police departments.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m., after sunrise. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training bureau Capt. Pat MacDonald previously said two black and white radio cars were serving as safety vehicles for the group, and eight road guards wearing reflective vests were present. Some recruits told responding authorities they estimated the vehicle was going about 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the incident, and no bail has been granted for Gutierrez, authorities said.

Online jail records show Gutierrez is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. It's not immediately known whether Gutierrez has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Story continues

Sheriff's authorities have not yet presented their case against Gutierrez to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office for prosecution and said they expect to do so on Friday.

Ambrosio E. Rodriguez, a defense attorney who previously worked as a prosecutor in nearby Riverside County, said to file an attempted murder charge prosecutors would need to prove Gutierrez had an intent to kill.

“There is a high bar to prove it, to show this guy was trying to kill these cadets,” he told the Associated Press. He said evidence obtained from the vehicle could be critical, adding that a key question is whether the driver applied the brakes as the vehicle moved toward the recruits.

“If he is slamming on the brakes and realizes he is doing something wrong it is very different than if he is pressing on the gas,” he said.

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man who hit LA County sheriff's recruits charged with attempted murder