Driver Who Survived Airborne Crash After Vaulting Off Truck Ramp Says 'Nobody Expected Me to Make It'

Driver Who Survived Airborne Crash After Vaulting Off Truck Ramp Says 'Nobody Expected Me to Make It'

Tanaijsha Bruton was in the ICU and had multiple surgeries following last month's crash in Georgia, which was captured on video

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office/tmx

The woman who was captured on video in a dramatic airborne crash in Georgia last month is grateful to be alive.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tanaijsha Bruton, who was released from the hospital last week, told NBC/ABC affiliate WALB-TV that her family "didn't want to show" the clip, but she found it herself on social media.

Bruton, of Tallahassee, Fla., was driving along Highway 84 on May 24 when a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was responding to a separate accident across the highway, caught her crash on his body cam.

Footage from the accident showed her car traveling in the same lane as the tow truck, before it hit the back ramp and "vaulted" about 120 ft. into the air, according to an accident report that was previously obtained by PEOPLE. It then hit another car and traveled another 23 feet before finally coming to a rest.

Related: Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing — See Video

As to how she ended up driving up the tow truck’s ramp, Bruton claimed that the truck was “actually in the road."

A representative for the Georgia Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment as to whether Bruton faces any charges.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: 2 Dead, 1 Child Left with 'Life-Threatening Injuries' After Vehicle Falls Off Mountain Road in Colorado

The crash sent Bruton to the University of Florida Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where she was in the ICU and underwent multiple surgeries during her two-week stay, per WALB-TV.

“I’m just grateful that throughout all the surgeries, I’m still here, and able to see another day,” she told the outlet. “Nobody expected me to make it. Not even my family. They didn’t expect me to make it at all.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.