Driver suffers 'life-altering' injuries in crash near Pembroke

The driver of a pickup truck suffered "life-altering" injuries after a single-vehicle collision near Pembroke early Monday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

At about 5:15 a.m., police were called to a crash on Highway 41 between Saars Lane and Sawmill Road.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock cut," OPP said in a news release.

The driver was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries, the release said.

Highway 41 is currently closed between Highway 17 and Whitewater Road.