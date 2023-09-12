Driver stopping to help hurt dog in road is hit and killed by SUV, Florida cops say

A woman stopped to help an injured dog on the road and was fatally hit by an SUV, Florida deputies say.

The “Good Samaritan” was driving in Jacksonville at about 10:20 p.m. Sept. 11 when she saw a dog lying in the road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in an email to McClatchy News.

The dog had been hit by a car and was in the southbound lanes of traffic, deputies said.

The woman stopped her car in the center turn lane of the road and got out, moving toward the dog, deputies said.

As she walked into the southbound lanes and tried to retrieve the dog, deputies said she was hit by an SUV.

Paramedics brought the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the site of the crash and is cooperating with law enforcement, deputies said.

Deputies said the driver of the SUV showed no signs of impairment, and no charges have been filed as of Sept. 12.

The status of the dog was not released by the sheriff’s office.

