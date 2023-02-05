Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into 2 cars near Lacey, Thurston deputies say

A man on Saturday was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes after stealing a vehicle, crashing into two cars and attempting to flee from deputies on foot, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to an auto theft Saturday afternoon. The Ford F-350 was slowed by spike trips, but the driver continued to drive it recklessly on Meridian Road Northeast. It then crashed into two cars and rolled near Meridian Road and Martin Way, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver then fled on foot before being taken into custody.

The man was allegedly “in possession of a substance consistent with cocaine,” and also allegedly kept reaching for a screwdriver in a pocket during his arrest.

He was booked on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, hit and run with injury and possession of a stolen vehicle.