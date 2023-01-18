Driver Was Speeding in Crash That Killed Georgia Football Player and Staffer: Police Report

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram

The driver was speeding in the crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy on Sunday, police reports showed.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department released the crash report on Tuesday, which revealed that the car driven by LeCroy — who died at the hospital — was traveling over the 40 mph speed limit before the accident, CNN shared. The exact rate of speed the car was traveling is unknown.

According to the report obtained by CNN, as LeCroy drove her Ford Expedition, she "failed to negotiate a left curve, resulting in the vehicle striking a curb with its front passenger tire and leaving the roadway," going on to strike a "[Georgia] Power Pole and another utility pole cutting them in half."

The Ford Expedition then "struck a tree with its rear passenger quarter panel" and the vehicle began "rotating clockwise" before striking another tree on the driver's side.

Willock had been ejected from the vehicle, according to the report, and died at the scene.

As the Athens-Clarke County Police Department notes, per a release, four people were in the vehicle during the 2:45 a.m. crash Sunday after the team's national championship victory celebration, outside UGA's campus in Athens.

The two passengers who survived the incident, 26-year-old Victoria Bowles and 21-year-old Warren McClendon, sustained injuries during the crash.

Drug and alcohol tests were not administered to LeCroy at the location of the crash, per CNN.

The crash came just hours after fans packed Sanford Stadium to celebrate the team's national championship. Former players, like Jordan Davis of the Philadelphia Eagles, and current players, like linebacker Nolan Smith, shared tributes to both Willock and LeCroy on social media.

"Watching them grow and become like family over these few years. There is no grief without love, and we love both of you like family," Davis wrote.

Heartbroken Fr, Watching them grow and become like family over these few years. There is no grief without love, and we love both of you like family 🖤 💔 pic.twitter.com/f7caksCUZY — Jordan Davis (@jordanxdavis99) January 15, 2023

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department," a statement from UGA reads. "We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."