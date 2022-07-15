Driver shows ‘white privilege card’ during traffic stop, gets selfie with Alaska cop

A woman holding a “white privilege card” got a selfie with an Alaska police officer during a traffic stop, and now police are investigating the incident.

A photo and video posted to social media about the woman’s traffic stop also raised an outcry and issues of racial inequality, according to media outlets and posts.

The woman, who said she was in Anchorage to attend a Trump rally on July 9, said she handed the officer her “white privilege card” instead of her license because she couldn’t find it, in a now-deleted Facebook post.

A screenshot of her post was shared on Twitter that began “White Privilege Card works as a Driver’s License! Always keep one in your wallet,” the post said.

Alaska police, meanwhile, told McClatchy News that “per the municipal attorney’s office we are unable to provide a comment on the matter as it is under investigation.”

The woman said in her post that she told the officer she had just gotten into town from California to attend the rally and that she was “starving and sleepy” when she was pulled over for “waving on the road.”

The woman, identified as Mimi Israelah in the post, said the officer laughed at her card and called his partner.

A video of the interaction shared on Twitter shows the officer say “that’s hilarious” when she asked if he liked her “white privilege card.”

Israelah did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment and shared multiple Facebook posts of her at the Trump rally in Anchorage.

The president of the Alaska Black Caucus, Celeste Hodge Growden, said she wanted to know what the consequences were for the woman pulled over without a license to hand to the officer, the Associated Press reported.

“I know that there are people of color that weave and they get ticketed,” she said. “They don’t have that white privilege, get-out-of-a-citation card.”

Hodge Growden also wants the results of the investigation to be public, the outlet reported.

Police Chief Michael Kerle posted a message on the department’s website on July 12 about internal standards of conduct regarding employees.

“As law enforcement professionals, we are held accountable for our actions, and I am aware that the action of one officer can impact the trust between the police force and our community. I know we are all human. But we belong to a profession that does not tolerate, practice, condone, facilitate, or collaborate with any form of discrimination. This profession requires our employees to treat everyone with respect and be culturally aware and competent,” Kerle said.

One Twitter user responded to the department’s message.

“What is missing is accountability, and an apology and what measures will be taken to insure this isn’t going to happen again. I’m interested in the conversation you had with said officer also,” the user wrote.

Another Twitter user called the card “racist.”

