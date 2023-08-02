Driver sentenced in fatal Father’s Day DUI crash in Clovis that killed a dad, DA says

A 36-year-old Parlier man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for the drunken driving crash that killed a Madera father on Father’s Day 2022 in Clovis, the Fresno County Districts Attorney’s Office said.

Narayana Haridasa Zerr was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the crash that also caused injuries to three others on June 19, 2022, about 7 p.m. near Ashlan and Sunnyside avenues, investigators said.

Zerr’s blood alcohol content was 0.27%, which is more than triple the legal amount of 0.08%, according to prosecutors.

He drove a truck across the center line and into eastbound Ashlan before crashing into the sedan, the California Highway Patrol said.

Charges were filed two days after the collision.

The drunken crash killed Ashton Mckiearnan, 41, of Madera, a husband and father of two, investigators said.

Mckiearnan had just attended a celebration at his own father’s house and was driving his family home.

Mckiearnan’s wife, 41, and their 2-year-old and 5-month-old boys were also injured in the crash.

CHP said said one of the children sustained major injuries, including broken bones, and other moderate injuries.

Zerr was sentenced by Judge Timothy Kams on Tuesday after pleading guilty on June 27, the DA’s office said.

