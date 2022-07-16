Driver from Round O killed in Laurens County Crash

A Round O man died in a collision with a highway median on Friday night in Laurens County.

The 58-year-old was traveling westbound on I-26 at approximately 9:45pm when the crash occurred, according to a statement released by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the driver’s 2015 Chevy pickup truck veered right off the highway approximately five miles west of Clinton, near the mile 47 marker.

The driver then overcorrected and went off the the left side of the highway, where he collided with the cable barrier.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.