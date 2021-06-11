Driver rescued from flooding in downtown Regina

Regina Firefighters rescued a driver from a flooded overpass on Albert Street Friday morning. (Regina Fire/Submitted - image credit)

Drivers in Regina are being asked to avoid flooded overpasses.

On Friday morning, the Regina Fire Department's Water Rescue Team was called to the intersection of Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive for a trapped vehicle.

The driver was rescued and no one was hurt.

Other social media reports showed flooding on Victoria Avenue and said that cabs were creating wakes in the water.

The flooding comes after a large storm dumped a considerable amount of rain in the area.

