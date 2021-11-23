Driver who was rear ended on interstate dies in Midlands crash, SC cops say

A Midlands man was killed when his car was hit from behind and ran off an interstate in Kershaw County, South Carolina officials said Tuesday.

James Montgomery Jr., died Monday, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. An autopsy is scheduled for the 58-year-old Sumter resident, West said.

Montogmery was involved in a two-vehicle collision that left the driver of the other vehicle hospitalized, according to Master Trooper David Jones of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m., near mile marker 93 on Interstate 20, Jones said. That’s close to Exit 92, which is the junction with U.S. 601 in Lugoff.

Montgomery was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck east on I-20 when he was hit from behind by a 2010 Toyota Corolla, according to Jones. The Chevy ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees, Jones said.

The man driving the Toyota was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Jones said. Further information on his condition was not available.

The drivers of both vehicles wore seat belts, according to Jones.

No other injuries were reported in the collision that is being investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Monday afternoon, 976 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 19 people have been killed in Kershaw County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.