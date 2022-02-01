Driver who ran down knifeman who stabbed ex Yasmin Chkaifi to death in Maida Vale released without charge

The driver who mowed down and killed Leon McCaskre after he stabbed his ex-partner Yasmin Chkaifi to death in the street in Maida Vale has been released without charge, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Yasmin Chkaifa, 43, was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight in Maida Vale, west London, on 24 January by her ex partner Leon McCaskie.

Ms Chkaifi’s cause of death was confirmed as multiple stab wounds.

Following the incident, Ms Chkaifa’s family said: “Our family wants justice. He [Leon McCaskie] was a demon.”

A driver who ploughed into the killer to try to stop him was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The driver’s lawyer had said in a statement that the driver was being “treated like a criminal”.

The 26-year-old man known as Abraham, has been released with no further action, the Metropolitan Police said.

In a statement tweeted by his lawyer, Mohammed Akunjee, Abraham said he was “grateful” the force had “taken this sensible course of action.”

He said: “I once again wish to express my gratitude to the British public who supported me so vocally at this most stressful and trying time. I hope that in my actions a message has been sent to society: should yo see an evil it is a duty upon you to stop it with your own hands, if you cannot you should stop it by speaking out, if you cannot then at the very least you should hate it with your heart. May peace be upon you all.”

A number of witnesses tried unsuccessfully to stop McCaskie, before the driver ran him over in a blue Renault. McCaskie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson said: “Having reviewed the CCTV evidence and taken statements of numerous members of the public and attending officers, as well as reviewing the legal position regarding self-defence and defence of another, a decision has been taken that the driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, will face no further police action.

“He is considered a vital witness to our investigation and will be offered support from professionals to help him come to terms with the terrifying situation he was confronted with.

“It is vitally important that when a person dies there is a thorough investigation into all of the circumstances and this has taken place. Such decisions must be thoroughly examined and while this process takes time this has been a priority for my team. The man’s legal advisers have been informed of this decision.

“Inquests have opened in relation to both deaths and my team will continue to work to provide evidence for the coroner. We continue to appeal for witnesses to this incident who have yet to speak to police to come forward and do so.”

Thousands of people signed a petition in support of the driver, and members of Ms Chfaiki’s family were also reported to have hailed him as “a hero”.

Coroner Professor Fiona Wilcox said: “I would like to pass my sympathy to Yasmin’s family for their loss. This is a truly shocking and distressing death and I cannot imagine what you must be going through as a family at this time.”

Police had previously given his surname as McCaskre and age as 41, but he also used the surname McCaskie and his age was given in court as 38.