Driver and passenger killed in collision with big rig near Gustine identified

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in a collision with a big rig west of Gustine on Tuesday, as Song Xiuming, 68, and Xu Zhao, 66, respectively, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

According to California Highway Patrol, Xiuming was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata with passenger Zhao northbound on the Interstate 5 off-ramp at the intersection with Highway 140.

According to the CHP, the Hyundai stopped at a posted stop sign before entering the eastbound lane of Highway 140 for unknown reasons, directly in the path of a 2020 Peterbilt driven by a 40-year-old Delhi man.

The front of the Peterbilt collided with the front left side of the Hyundai causing major damage to the car, according to the CHP. The Peterbilt sustained moderate damage. The CHP said both Xiuming and Zhao died at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.