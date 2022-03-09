Driver loses control of truck, knocks friends into bonfire at Wyoming party, feds say

A 20-year-old man is accused of driving recklessly when he knocked two people into a bonfire in Wyoming, federal authorities said.

Brian Luke Williams was sentenced to three years supervised probation with the first six months in home confinement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Wyoming said in a news release on March 8. Williams had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

An attorney for Williams declined to comment to McClatchy News.

Williams is accused of driving his truck while intoxicated through a field at a bonfire party on the Wind River Reservation on March 13, 2021, officials said.

Officials said Williams lost control of his vehicle and knocked two people into the fire.

Williams took one injured person to the emergency room in Riverton and another person at the party took the second injured person to the hospital, officials said.

Both people were severely burned, officials said.

Williams stayed at the hospital for several hours with the injured people and called their families, officials said.

