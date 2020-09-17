Driver launches car across drawbridge as it starts to rise, Michigan police say

A driver in Michigan took a daring risk when a drawbridge began to move Wednesday evening, police say.

The drawbridge on Fort Street in Detroit started to rise around 7 p.m. as a 26-year-old man approached, WXYZ reported. As the bridge rose, the man launched his Dodge sedan across, according to the outlet.

He successfully made it to the other side, but damaged his tires and the bridge’s safety gates in the process, WXYZ reported.

“Over he went, blew out all four of his tires, and then he crashed into the other gate,” a witness told WDIV, adding that it seemed like something out of “The Blues Brothers” movie.

Police likened it to a scene from “Dukes of Hazard” and suspect the driver had been doing “whippits,” according to the outlet.

A whippit is when someone inhales nitrous oxide gas to get high, usually from a whipped-cream can, per Vice.

The man was arrested and charges for malicious destruction of property over $1,000 are pending, The Detroit News reported.

He’s being held at the Detroit Detention Center, according to the outlet.

The driver’s name has not been released by authorities.