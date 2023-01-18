Driver killed when train hits SUV trying to cross tracks near Kuna in Ada County

A train collided with an SUV south of Kuna on Tuesday, leaving one person dead.

The male driver of the SUV appeared to be heading south as he crossed the train tracks on East Kuna-Mora Road near South Retriever Run Lane in southern Ada County, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle was hit by a train heading west just before 1:20 p.m.

Emergency crews tried to provide medical aid and get the man out of the damaged vehicle, the sheriff’s office said, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The collision did not cause the train to derail. The train stopped farther down the tracks, blocking Cloverdale Road and Kuna-Mora Road just south of Eagle Road. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating, asked motorists to avoid the area.

The incident marked the second time in three months that a train on those tracks collided with a vehicle near Kuna. In October the driver of a construction vehicle was hospitalized after a collision less than 6 miles away at the intersection of South Cole Road and Barker Road.