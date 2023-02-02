Driver killed and passenger hurt when SUV crashes into tree, SC cops say

One person was killed and another was injured when an SUV crashed into a tree by a Midlands road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The single-vehicle collision happened Wednesday at about 11:20 a.m. in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving north on Big Buck Boulevard and ran off the left side of the road near the intersection with One Oak Lane, Tidwell said. That’s in the Bowman area, between Interstate 26 and U.S. 178/Charleston Highway, about 3 miles from Bethune-Bowman High School.

The Chevy over corrected and ran back across the road and drove off the left shoulder, according to Tidwell. The SUV then crashed into a tree and the driver died, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

A passenger in the Chevy was hurt and taken to an area hospital. Further information on the passenger’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either the driver or passenger was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the Chevy to veer off the road was not available but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 58 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,075 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Orangeburg County crashes this year, DPS data shows. Last year, 45 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.