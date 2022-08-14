Driver killed and passenger hurt when car crashes by Midlands road, SC cops say

Noah Feit
·1 min read

One person was killed and another had to be taken to an area hospital following a crash by a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened Friday at about 3 p.m. in Sumter County, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

A 2005 Nissan sedan was driving west on Boulevard Road, according to Pye. Near the intersection with Race Track Road, the Nissan ran off the left side of the road where it hit a ditch then crashed into a tree, Pye said.

The driver died, according to Pye.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

A passenger was hurt and hospitalized, Pye said. Further information on the passenger’s condition was not available.

There was no word if the driver or passenger wore seat belts.

Information about what caused the Nissan to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

This was the second deadly crash in Sumter County this week.

One person was killed Monday when a pickup truck ran off Pinewood Road, near the intersection with Starks Ferry Road, and crashed into the woods, according to the Highway Patrol.

Through Thursday, 605 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 19 people have died in Sumter County crashes in 2022, DPS reported. Last year, 31 deaths were reported there, and five involved a pedestrian, according to DPS data.

