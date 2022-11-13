Driver killed crashing into culvert by Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says

A Midlands resident was killed in an early-morning car crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4:45 a.m. in Saluda County, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

A 1997 Honda sedan was driving north on Old Chappells Ferry Road when it crossed the center line, Ridgeway said. The car ran off the left side of the road where it hit a mailbox and ditch before crashing into a culvert, according to Ridgeway.

The 32-year-old Saluda resident driving the car died at the scene, Ridgeway said.

The driver has not been publicly identified by the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

There was no word if the driver wore a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

More than 841 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least three people died in Saluda County crashes in 2022, according to DPS. There were seven deaths there last year, DPS data shows.