Driver killed in crash into Vancouver storefront

A man has died after crashing his car into a storefront on Granville Street in Vancouver on Friday evening.

Police say the vehicle mounted the curb of Granville at West 13th Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. and smashed into a shop. No pedestrians or other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There was one passenger in the car and they were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to a press release from Vancouver police.

This is Vancouver's seventh fatal motor vehicle collision of the year. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.