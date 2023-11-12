Driver killed in crash with tractor trailer by I-20 entrance ramp, SC cops say

One person was killed Friday when a car and tractor trailer were involved in a crash on a Midlands road near Interstate 20, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 2:20 p.m. in Lee County, said Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A 2020 Volvo tractor trailer was driving north on U.S. 15/Sumter Highway and was turning left onto I-20 at Exit 116, according to Tidwell. At that same time, a 2019 Chevrolet sedan was driving north in the southbound lane and sideswiped the tractor trailer, Tidwell said.

The Chevy driver died, according to Tidwell.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Chevy driver.

Tidwell said the drivers were the only people in the vehicles, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

Information about why the Chevy was driving north in the southbound lane was not available. The Highway Patrol did not say if the crash remains under investigation.

Through Wednesday, 837 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least four people have died in Lee County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 11 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.