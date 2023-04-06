Driver killed in Caldwell after failing to stop at intersection, hit by two vehicles

A three-vehicle crash in Canyon County left one person dead on Wednesday morning.

A 19-year-old Parma woman was driving a Honda Civic in Caldwell when she failed to stop at the intersection of Karcher Road and South Montana Avenue, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

As she went through the intersection, her vehicle was hit by a 32-year-old man from Nampa driving west on Karcher and a 35-year-old man from Caldwell driving east on Karcher, the release said.

The driver of the Honda died from her injuries at the scene of the crash. Officials did not say what condition the other drivers were in.

Idaho State Police said they were continuing to investigate the incident.