Driver impairment suspected in serious injury rollover crash in Kansas City: Police

A person suspected of driving under the influence was critically hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Kansas City’s North Town Fork Creek neighborhood, according to police.

Around 2:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision at East 55th Street and College Avenue. Police said the driver of the other involved vehicle, a Nissan, was not injured.

According to police, the driver of the Nissan was slowly pulling away from a stop sign when the driver of a Dodge drove up behind her at high speed. The driver of the Dodge pulled around her, police said, and struck the front of her vehicle.

The Dodge then flipped over and knocked down a wooden utility pole, police said. Police said the driver was taken away from the scene with critical injuries.

Kansas City police were investigating the driver of the Dodge for impairment on Monday.

The destruction of the utility pole caused a power outage in the area, police said, and Evergy crews were called out to the crash site.