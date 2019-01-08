Driver in Humboldt Broncos fatal bus crash pleads guilty

The truck driver involved in the fatal bus crash with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has pleaded guilty to all 29 charges against him.

Jaskirat Sidhu was charged with 16 counts of dangerous operation of motorized vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily injury. He appeared in court in Melfort, Sask., on Tuesday to deliver his plea.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team was bound for a playoff game on April 6 when the bus and a semi-truck collided at a rural intersection between Nipawin and Tisdale. Sidhu was not hurt, though 16 died and another 13 were injured.

Sidhu was arrested in July and held in custody before being released on $1,000 bail with conditions.

If convicted, the 29-year-old faces sentences upwards of 14 years and 10 years in jail, respectively.

The case has been adjourned until Jan. 28.