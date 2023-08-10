Driver hits and kills woman outside bar, then is beaten to death by crowd, AL cops say

A fatal crash between a truck and a pedestrian left two dead when the driver was beaten to death by bystanders, police told news outlets.

At about midnight Aug. 6, Hannah Martin, 24, was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Kenneth Harrison, 45, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told McClatchy News in an email.

Martin was hit as she was crossing the street from where her car was parked to go to an Atmore sports bar, police told AL.com.

Martin had severe injuries and was taken to a hospital after the crash, but she later died, law enforcement officials said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Atmore Police Department for more information but did not receive an immediate response.

Harrison pulled into the bar’s parking lot after the crash and got out of his truck, AL.com reported.

Then, a crowd of people in the parking lot started beating and attacking Harrison, police told WEAR.

He was airlifted to a trauma center for his injuries, NorthEscambia.com reported.

Harrison died Aug. 9, WEAR reported.

His death is now being investigated by the Atmore Police Department as a homicide, according to NorthEscambia.com.

Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McCann told AL.com the department was reviewing surveillance footage from the bar to try to identify people police said could be involved.

Friends and loved ones of Martin shared their shock and condolences on social media.

“I never would have thought this would be our last picture or night hanging out!” one friend wrote. “I’m still in shock like I really can’t believe this happened.”

Atmore is about 50 miles northeast of Mobile.

