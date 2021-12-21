Driver going wrong way on Interstate 85 hit car in deadly crash, NC cops say

An Interstate 85 driver hit another car, killing one person in North Carolina, officials said.

Noah Cameron, 37, was heading home from his job when a wrong-way driver ran into his Chevrolet early Sunday, Dec. 19, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol and WSOC.

“He literally was driving home from work in his scrubs, just going straight home after working all day, then just gets hit out of nowhere,” Mandi Cameron, his sister-in-law, told the TV station.

Officials said Noah Cameron died at the scene of the crash, near Moose Road and the town of Landis. The area is roughly 30 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Cameron is remembered as a person who loved his family and was passionate about pharmacy, WSOC reported. He was driving on the interstate at about 2:40 a.m. when state troopers said a Dodge was going south in the northbound lanes.

Officials said the wrong-way driver “collided with” Cameron’s car and was seriously injured. The 24-year-old was taken to a hospital, Master Trooper N. Moultrie told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

Around the time of the crash, I-85 north closed but later reopened to traffic, the N.C. Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter.

The crash was still under investigation as of Dec. 21, officials said.

Two Facebook users believed to be Cameron’s relatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Dec. 21.

