Driver of flipped semi-trailer receives $368 ticket a year after North Vancouver crash

A semitruck accident on the north end of the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge has damaged a new overpass and snarled traffic. (North Vancouver RCMP - image credit)

The driver who flipped his semi-trailer on the north end of the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge one year ago has received a $368 ticket.

The crash, which damaged the Fern Street overpass over Highway 1 and snarled traffic on the major roadway for hours on Jan. 8, 2021, sent the driver to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos shared by North Vancouver RCMP at the time showed the semi lying on its side underneath the overpass at the bottom of the cut, with much of its load spilled.

Police said the driver went off the road and hit the overpass support structure.

North Vancouver RCMP

He was later arrested under suspicion of impaired driving and driving while prohibited.

Following an investigation, the driver, a 48-year-old Surrey resident, was not charged with a criminal offence, North Vancouver RCMP Const. Kelly McIntyre said Friday.

"The evidence did not support an impaired driving charge," McIntyre said.

He was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care and attention, which includes a $368 fine and six demerit points on his licence.