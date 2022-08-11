A driver was filmed siphoning gas from trucks in Meridian. Police are asking for help

The Meridian Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a driver who was filmed siphoning diesel gas from delivery trucks earlier this week.

The driver was last seen in a gold pickup truck at approximately 1:13 a.m. Tuesday by the RC Willey furniture store on the 3000 block of Lanark Street, police said.

The driver was observed on camera siphoning diesel from the delivery trucks parked in the warehouse loading area, according to police on social media. The vehicle is described by the police department as a “Dodge Ram with a light bar on the roof, large dents along both sides of the truck bed, and multiple storage tanks in the bed.”

Meridian PD urges anyone with information to contact the department at 208-846-7300 and to use reference case 22-5159.

