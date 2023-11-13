Driver faces felony charges after pedestrian killed Sunday in northeast Charlotte

A driver is facing felony charges after killing a pedestrian early Sunday, police said.

Darren Allen Jefferies, 32, is in police custody after crashing into Maurice Irving Overton on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte, at about 2:30 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Overton, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The accident happenede near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85.

Overton was wearing dark clothing and walking outside of a crosswalk when Jefferies hit him with a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, police said.

Jefferies, who police believe was impaired, was charged with felony death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Toxicology reports for both men are pending Jefferies has a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.