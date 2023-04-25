Driver of electric motorcycle dies from injuries sustained in Boise crash

A crash involving an electric motorcycle and a truck resulted in the death of the motorcyclist two weeks ago, according to a news release Monday from the Boise Police Department.

Public notification of the crash, which occurred on April 11 at Division Street and W. Hale Street, was delayed in part to allow time to notify next of kin, although the victim has not yet been publicly identified. The coroner’s office will do that, the release said.

Boise police detectives and the crash reconstruction team responded to the initial scene to investigate, and video evidence was also recovered, according to the release. The investigation showed the driver of a truck was headed southbound on Division Street and stopped at the intersection for a pedestrian before turning left onto Hale Street.

The driver of the electric motorcycle was also traveling southbound on Division and attempted to pass the truck on the left at the same time as the turn, and the two vehicles collided. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died the next day, according to Boise police.

The investigation of the accident is ongoing and no charges have been filed.