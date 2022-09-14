Driver ducks for cover, crashes car after gunman opens fire in central Fresno, police say

A driver crashed his car Tuesday evening in central Fresno, police said, after another driver opened fire on him.

Lt. Mike Gebhart said the incident took place about 5:20 p.m. near North Thesta and East Peralta avenues. The male victim was driving westbound on Peralta when a gunman in a dark sedan fired at least four rounds at his car, striking it twice.

The victim put his head down as the rounds struck, and his car slammed into a parked Honda SUV. The victim appeared to suffer just minor injuries and was treated at the scene by emergency personnel.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a dark sedan, fled the area, Gebhart said.