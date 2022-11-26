Driver of Dodge Challenger had 2 kids in the car when she hit cyclist in Spanaway

The driver of a muscle car had two kids in the car when she hit and injured a cyclist on State Route 7 near Bethel High School Friday night, police said. She kept going, colliding with another vehicle up the road.

The cyclist was transported to Tacoma General Hospital.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, vehicular assault and two counts of child endangerment.

Neither the driver nor the two minors in the car were wearing seatbelts, according to the Washington State Patrol report.

While headed north on State Route 7 around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, the 2012 Dodge Challenger hit a cyclist near 216th St., according to the report. It was unclear at the time of the report if he was wearing a helmet and what direction he was biking.

After hitting the biker, the driver continued north for about a mile. Only after hitting another car near the Spanaway Walmart at 8th Ave. E did it come to a stop in the middle of the road.

The accident blocked traffic for about two-and-a-half hours Friday night.