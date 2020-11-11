Driver dies after rollover on Stoney Trail

A man is dead after losing control of his van on Stoney Trail on Tuesday evening.

Police say the driver, who was the only occupant, lost control and submerged his van in a storm pond around 7 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Northbound Stoney Trail between 52nd Avenue and 114th Avenue S.E. was closed while police investigate.

There was no information immediately available as to what caused the crash.

It was a dangerous day on Calgary roads. Police said between 12 a.m. and 10 p.m., there were 23 injury crashes and 178 non-injury crashes.