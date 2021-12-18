Driver dies as pick-up collides head-on with dump truck in Midlands

A motorist in Kershaw County died Friday after hitting a dump truck, according to the coroner.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Sarah Jessica Beckham of Bishopville.

About 8:30 a.m. Beckham was driving a pick-up truck south on Highway 521 near Dekalb School Rd. She drifted into the oncoming lane and hit the dump truck head on, the coroner’s office said.

Paramedics pronounced Beckham dead on the scene, according to the coroner. The dump truck driver was hospitalized, but his condition was unknown by the coroner’s office.