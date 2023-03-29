Driver dies after leaping from stolen police cruiser in chase, California cops say

A man pursued by police after stealing a California Highway Patrol cruiser died after jumping out on a Southern California freeway, authorities told news outlets.

He took off in the CHP Dodge Charger from the scene of a Santa Clarita crash Tuesday, March 28, officers told KABC.

Television station helicopters captured video of the chase at speeds up to 100 mph as he fled on Interstate 5 and then Highway 138, KTLA reported.

The man jumped out of the moving CHP cruiser after running over a spike strip, deflating one of the tires, KTTV reported.

The driverless cruiser knocked down a power pole before coming to a stop on Highway 138 in Antelope Valley, KCBS reported.

The man, who appeared to hit his head on the pavement, could not be revived by CHP officers, KABC reported. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

CHP officers are investigating how the man managed to steal the cruiser, KCBS reported. He was not able to access the firearms inside the vehicle, which were locked.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The CHP asks that anyone with information call 661-600-1600.

Antelope Valley is a community about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

6-year-old dies days after crash with driver fleeing cops kills his mom, CA police say

Skydiver dangles from power lines after overshooting landing, California officials say

TikTok ‘bucket’ prank in Target hospitalizes unwitting customer, California cops say