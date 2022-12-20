Driver dies in hospital two days after wrong-way crash on Kansas City highway: Police

A driver who was severely injured early Saturday morning in a head-on collision on Interstate 35 in Kansas City has died, according to police.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near West 17th Street, according to a Kansas City police crash report.

Investigators found that the driver of a gray Saturn was traveling in the wrong direction before striking a Ford Fusion. The drivers were the sole occupants of both vehicles, police said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday afternoon, according to police.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available from police.