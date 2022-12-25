Driver dies after a Friday morning solo-car crash in downtown Fresno

A driver died after a single-vehicle crash early Friday in downtown Fresno.

Fresno police offers found the driver with major injuries about 3:25 a.m. at 1240 Broadway St.

The driver was going south on H Street approaching the intersection with Broadway when they crashed into a light pole and a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police said there are no witnesses.

The driver’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified, police said.