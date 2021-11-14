Driver dies after being ejected from SUV in crash on Midlands road, SC cops say

One person was killed overnight when an SUV ran off a Midlands road and crashed, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Legrand Smoak Street and Blewer Road in Orangeburg County, Master Trooper Brian Lee said. That’s in the Cordova area, about a mile from Edisto High School.

A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading south on Legrand Smoak Street when it ran off the right side of the road and flipped over, according to Lee.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries after being ejected from the Chevy SUV, Lee said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on what caused the SUV to veer off the road, but the collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 951 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows. Of those, 633 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 309 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

At least 40 people have been killed in Orangeburg County crashes in 2021, and 24 of them were not wearing seat belts, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.