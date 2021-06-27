Driver dead after vehicle struck steel container in North Sydney, N.S.

The new Cape Breton Regional Police East Division Headquarters in Glace Bay. (George Mortimer/CBC - image credit)

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in North Sydney, N.S., on Sunday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the crash near M.V. Osprey Ltd., a seafood wholesaler, at 7:13 a.m.

Police say a Toyota Corolla left the road and struck a steel container.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

