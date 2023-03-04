Driver dead after tanker truck overturns on Maryland highway, sparks massive blaze

The driver of a tanker is dead after the truck overturned on a Maryland highway and sparked a massive fire that damaged other vehicles and homes, police said.

The deadly incident occurred on U.S. 15 in Frederick early Saturday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police, which responded to the scene.

PHOTO: Fire crews respond to the scene of an overturned tanker on U.S. 15 in Frederick, Maryland, March 4, 2023. (WJLA)

The tanker truck driver died as a result of the crash, and no other injuries or fatalities have been reported, police said.

"Multiple vehicles and homes suffered damage from flames from the fire caused by the overturned tanker," state police said.

A portion of U.S. 15 was closed in both directions following the crash.

The fire has since been extinguished.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal and Maryland Department of the Environment were notified and were also responding to the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

