Driver critically injured in Oakdale-area crash that resulted from speed and rainy weather

Three Sonora residents were injured — one of them critically — when speed and rain contributed to a crash Saturday night on Highway 108-120 east of Oakdale, the California Highway Patrol reports.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 7:10 p.m. east of Lancaster Road.

The driver of a 2000 Audi was westbound at about 70 mph, passing another vehicle, a CHP news release says.

The preliminary investigation indicates that due to the 23-year-old driver’s unsafe speed on the wet roadway, the Audi hydroplaned and veered to the left.

It left the road and overturned, and the unbelted driver was ejected from the vehicle. The man was taken to Doctors Medical Center for treatment, and the CHP release says that because of the severity of his injuries, he “is unlikely to survive.”

The driver’s passengers, men ages 27 and 19, were wearing their safety restraints and suffered only minor injuries. They were not transported for treatment.

“It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash,” the CHP release says.