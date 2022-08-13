Driver critically hurt when car falls off Fort Worth bridge; lanes closed on Texas 183, 360

A driver was critically injured when a car fell off a highway bridge after a crash in Fort Worth on Friday night, police said.

About 7:45 p.m., East Division officers were dispatched to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.

Officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360. The driver, who was the only person in the car, was involved in an accident that caused the vehicle to strike a guardrail with sufficient force to vault over the guardrail and fall about 50 feet to the ground below, police said in a news release.

The driver was transported in critical condition to Baylor Grapevine Hospital.

Various lanes of the freeways have been shut down to allow for the safety of emergency personnel to investigate this accident, police said.

The cause of the accident will be determined by Traffic Investigation Unit detectives.