Driver crashes through Toyota dealership, killing customer, California cops say

An 84-year-old woman crashed into a Toyota dealership, killing one customer and injuring two workers in California, police said.

The driver was in a 2017 Toyota RAV4 when she accelerated into the building at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the Mission Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles, the city police department said in a news release.

Her vehicle came to a stop in the customer reception area of the dealership after striking multiple people, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

A 55-year-old woman who was shopping for vehicles was trapped under the SUV, authorities said.

Bystanders rushed to free the woman, fire officials said. One person was an off-duty nurse who performed CPR on the woman, but she didn’t have a pulse, rescuers said.

She was taken to a hospital in “grave condition,” where she was pronounced dead, rescuers said.

Two male employees, a 23-year-old and a 35-year-old, were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver from Mission Hills was not injured and declined an ambulance to a hospital.

No arrests were made, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Mission Hills is about 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

