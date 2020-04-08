Motorist crashes into metal fence after going out for a drive 'because he was bored' during lockdown

The driver crashed into a fence at a home in Chelmsford while driving during lockdown. (Twitter/@EP_RPU_South)

A motorist has been criticised by police after they crashed into a metal fence while allegedly out for a drive because they were bored during lockdown.

The Ford Fiesta came off the road while on a non-essential journey in Chelmsford in Essex on Tuesday, Essex Roads Police Unit South said.

Pictures from the scene show part of the fence bent over, while rubbish from a bin is strewn all over the ground.

Chelmsford. Driver of this car was bored so went out for a drive ! Us and the ambulance crew are both really busy and don't need extra work. Another person breaching the regulations. Please don't please stay home. Driver has been reported. MA GB. pic.twitter.com/xCgB6hTrUM — Essex Roads Policing Unit- South (@EP_RPU_South) April 7, 2020

The police unit wrote on Twitter: "Driver of this car was bored so went out for a drive!

"Us and the ambulance crew are both really busy and don't need extra work.

"Another person breaching the regulations. Please don't please stay home.

"Driver has been reported.”

The incident came as Britain entered its third week of lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Police have been given powers to disperse, fine or arrest people they feel are breaking the rules set out by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Police move on sunbathers in Regents Park, London, as the UK continues in lockdown. (PA)

A YouGov poll commissioned by crime and justice consultancy Crest Advisory asked 1,646 adults between Friday and Sunday for their thoughts on how they view the police handling of the new laws and Government guidance to keep people indoors and protect against the spread of the disease.

Nearly half of the public support the police approach to enforcing lockdown rules, but a third think officers' actions have gone too far in some cases, a survey has now suggested.

The research indicated 42% of respondents fully support the approach taken by the police, but a further 32% felt in some cases the police had gone too far.

The findings come after there were claims some forces had been overzealous in their approach to policing the new laws and guidance and how officers should act.

Some 14% of people who took part in the survey said the police should take tougher action, while 6% felt the police approach to date had been too heavy handed.

Just 2% of the public said the police should have no role in enforcing the lockdown.

According to the survey, 72% were comfortable with the police arresting people who failed to comply with an instruction to return home, while 22% were uncomfortable.

A similar proportion (75%) were comfortable with police issuing fines to people who breached lockdown rules, while 19% felt uncomfortable about this.

National Police Chiefs' Council chairman Martin Hewitt said: "This is a public health emergency and we need the support of the public in ensuring these social distancing measures are adhered to.

“Help the NHS and those most vulnerable in our communities by staying home unless your journey is essential. We are grateful to everyone who has already followed this advice.”

