Driver charged after three-vehicle crash at Stewart and Scott

A three-car collision in rural Niagara-on-the-Lake on Thursday night destroyed one car, caused $27,000 in damage to two others and sent one person to hospital with minor injuries.

Niagara Regional Police and the Niagara-on-the-Lake Fire & Emergency Services responded to the incident near the intersection of Scott Street and Stewart Road at 9:40 p.m.

“A passenger from one of the vehicles was treated and transported by paramedics to a local hospital with minor injuries,” Const. Philip Gavin said in a news release.

Police say a green Chevrolet pickup truck flipped after colliding with a grey Toyota.

A silver Land Rover then struck both vehicles, driving the pickup truck into a nearby ditch.

“The driver of the grey Toyota, a 70-year-old man from St. Catharines has been charged with making an improper turn under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario,” Gavin said.

The pickup truck was a write-off and damages to the Toyota and Land Rover were estimated at $7,000 and $20,000 respectively, police said.

Evan Loree, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Lake Report