Driver blames Putin when stopped for speeding

A driver stopped for speeding in Palm Coast, Florida, blamed the breaking news that Russia had invaded Ukraine when he was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy on February 24.

Bodycam footage from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows the deputy telling the driver that he ran a stop sign and was doing 50 mph in a 30-mph zone.

The video shows the driver trying to explain why he was in a hurry: “I was trying to get back to my house to find out what’s going on. I’m freaking out here, guy. Okay? I got people in the Ukraine.”

The sheriff’s office later joked that the driver was “Russian home”.