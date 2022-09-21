Driver arrested after throwing fiery object at parked car in Roseville, police say

Police arrested a driver suspected of throwing a fiery object at a parked car Wednesday in Roseville.

An officer was flagged down shortly after 11:30 a.m. by a witness who said they watched a person “throw an object, on fire, at an unoccupied parked car, then flee the scene,” the Roseville Police Department said in a Facebook post. The witness told authorities the incident happened along Five Star Boulevard, part of a shopping center just north of Highway 65.

The witness gave a description of the suspect vehicle, and it was located several minutes later on North Sunrise Avenue by another patrol officer, the Police Department said. The officer conducted a traffic stop and took the driver into custody.

The Roseville-Rocklin Explosive Ordnance Team was called in to search the suspect vehicle, “out of an abundance of caution,” the department said. That vehicle remained as of early Wednesday afternoon in a closed-off parking lot in the 1600 block of Douglas Boulevard.

The Police Department posted a photo showing a white Volkswagen hatchback in an otherwise empty parking lot, roped off by yellow crime scene tape.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the Police Department said.

It was not clear whether there is any connection between the suspect and victim vehicles, or if the vehicle was targeted at random, police said.