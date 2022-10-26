Driver arrested on suspicion of murder in Porter Ranch crash that killed two teens

A driver accused of crashing into three cars in Porter Ranch over the weekend, killing two teenage passengers in his vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of murder, Los Angeles police said Tuesday.

Alexander Ceballos, 20, of Panorama City was booked Saturday night after the crash, and his bail was set at over $4 million, police said. He remains in a hospital as of Tuesday.

According to police, Ceballos was speeding south on Reseda Boulevard in a Honda CR-V around 5:35 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle veered into the northbound lanes, crashing into two other vehicles and a parked car.

The CR-V was carrying six people, including the driver. Two of the occupants, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were killed.

The boy was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene; the girl died after being transported to Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Ceballos was also injured and transported to a hospital along with the four occupants of the other vehicles.

The four other people are expected to recover.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.