Driver arrested after car crashes into Sacramento temple, leaving person inside hurt

One person was injured and a driver arrested on suspicion of hit and run Saturday morning after a car crashed into the Sacramento Hindu Temple..

Police and fire responded to the temple about 11:30 a.m. and discovered a car had rammed into the side of the building in the 7000 block of La Mancha Way.

A person who was inside the temple was hurt by falling debris. The injuries were non-life-threatening, but they were taken to a hospital.

The driver, identified as Jermerl Smith, 31, allegedly attempted to flee but was arrested by Sacramento police officers on suspicion of felony hit and run.

Investigators currently believe speed was a factor but otherwise are viewing the crash as an accident, police said.