Driver arrested after car crashes into Sacramento temple, leaving person inside hurt
One person was injured and a driver arrested on suspicion of hit and run Saturday morning after a car crashed into the Sacramento Hindu Temple..
Police and fire responded to the temple about 11:30 a.m. and discovered a car had rammed into the side of the building in the 7000 block of La Mancha Way.
A person who was inside the temple was hurt by falling debris. The injuries were non-life-threatening, but they were taken to a hospital.
The driver, identified as Jermerl Smith, 31, allegedly attempted to flee but was arrested by Sacramento police officers on suspicion of felony hit and run.
Investigators currently believe speed was a factor but otherwise are viewing the crash as an accident, police said.
Car into structure 7000 block of La Mancha. Major damage to structure. One person inside building transported to hospital with non critical injuries pic.twitter.com/omdb3TGWns
